LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

LPLA opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

