Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON LSAI opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.48. Location Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.
About Location Sciences Group
