LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LiveRamp stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

