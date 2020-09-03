Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

