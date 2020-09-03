Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.