Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €230.00 ($270.59) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €217.62 ($256.03).

ETR LIN opened at €217.10 ($255.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €216.00 ($254.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €184.03.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

