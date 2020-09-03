Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMB. ValuEngine lowered Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Limbach stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 127.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Limbach has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $350,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,708 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

