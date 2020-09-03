Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 523,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,883 shares of company stock valued at $578,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

