Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Up 196.1% in August

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the July 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Lianluo Smart stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Lianluo Smart has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

