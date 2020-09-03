Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,996,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 350,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.