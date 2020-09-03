Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 258,971 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lennar by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

