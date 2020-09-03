Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Legal & General Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

