LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €135.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €135.90 ($159.88) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €123.99 ($145.88).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €125.12 ($147.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €120.92 and a 200 day moving average of €111.69. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.