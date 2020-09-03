Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €49.95 ($58.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.