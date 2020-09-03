Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

