Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.
Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
