Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

