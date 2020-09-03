L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.52

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 312919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

