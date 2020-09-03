Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PHG stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

