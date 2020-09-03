Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
PHG stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
