Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $5,432,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

