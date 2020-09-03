Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years.

KIM stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

