KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MT. Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $9,688,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

