KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

