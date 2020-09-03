KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KPELY opened at $6.65 on Thursday. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

