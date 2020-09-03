Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.10 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock valued at $229,304,333. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

