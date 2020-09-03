Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 140.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $495,859. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

