Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $317.21 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

