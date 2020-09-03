Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $835,000 Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.60. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

