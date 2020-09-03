Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,333,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,718,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after buying an additional 206,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 154,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

