Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of OMC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

