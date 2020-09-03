Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $833,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 134,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.