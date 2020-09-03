Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $605,000 Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.44. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

