Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $598,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

