Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $807,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,470 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

