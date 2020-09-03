Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $698,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $99.29 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

