Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $602,000 in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Gartner stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

