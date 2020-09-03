Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. AXA grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $995,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $370.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.82 and a 200-day moving average of $300.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

