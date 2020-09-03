Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.