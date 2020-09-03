Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,550,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,744,000 after buying an additional 880,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after buying an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $122,471,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETFC stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

