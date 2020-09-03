Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

