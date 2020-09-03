Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,351 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hologic by 527.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 438.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 717,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

