Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,571 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 327.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,678,000 after purchasing an additional 594,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 138.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after purchasing an additional 389,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 369,133 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.81 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

