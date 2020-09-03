Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,200 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of J opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

