Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $256,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

