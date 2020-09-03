Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

