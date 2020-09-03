Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,687. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

