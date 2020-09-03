Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.64 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.