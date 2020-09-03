Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,520,000 after buying an additional 389,630 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,349,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

