Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.