Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dover by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 562,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after buying an additional 112,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

NYSE DOV opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

