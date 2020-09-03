Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $766,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,876,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
