Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $333,000 Investment in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after acquiring an additional 794,805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,888,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $495,859. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

